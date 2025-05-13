HBCU celebrates largest graduating class in school history

Howard University celebrated its 157th Commencement on Sunday with the largest graduating class in the history of the HBCU. A total of 3,167 students received degrees, marking a 13% increase from the previous year, according to The Dig, the university’s news service.

The graduates represented 44 U.S. states and 29 countries, highlighting the global reach and continued growth of Howard’s academic community.

Actor, director, and education advocate LeVar Burton delivered the keynote address, bringing a mix of nostalgia and inspiration to the ceremony. Known for his iconic roles in Roots and Reading Rainbow, Burton surprised attendees by singing the “Butterfly in the Sky” theme song from the beloved PBS series. He used the moment to remind students of their heritage and collective strength.

“Remember that you are descended from some of the most resilient souls in the history of humanity,” Burton told the graduates. “I cannot believe that I am here, at Howard University—the Mecca—to celebrate with you this most auspicious day.”

Burton described commencement as a spiritual threshold, deeply rooted in Black culture and tradition.

“Commencement is a passage,” he said. “It’s a portal between all that has come before it and all that which is yet to come.”

Laurence C. Morse, chair of Howard’s Board of Trustees, echoed Burton’s reflections, encouraging graduates to consider the legacy they are joining.

“Deeply embedded into this terra firma are the footsteps of past alumni who have trod the Long Walk to end their Howard sojourn and receive their hard-earned, well-deserved Howard degree,” Morse said.

The record-setting ceremony underscored Howard University’s continued commitment to academic excellence and cultural legacy at the Washington, D.C. HBCU.