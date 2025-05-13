HBCU two-sport athlete transfers to rival

Jackson State quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy is heading to rival Southern University, marking an interesting HBCU transfer ahead of the 2025 season. McCoy, a talented two-sport athlete, brings versatility and potential to a Southern program looking to strengthen its quarterback room.

Before arriving at Jackson State, McCoy spent time at Eastern Michigan, where he played both football and baseball. He appeared in three games for EMU football in 2023, with his best outing coming in the bowl game against South Alabama. In that game, he completed 12-of-27 passes for 73 yards while rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown. On the baseball field, McCoy showcased a live arm, pitching in four games with a 2.70 ERA. His fastball touches 97 mph, and he recorded strikeouts against Bowling Green and Kent State.

McCoy joined Jackson State in 2024 and saw limited action, completing 18 of 38 pass attempts and throwing for four touchdowns. Despite a minimal impact on the field, his athletic pedigree and dual-sport experience make him a valuable pickup for Southern.

Cam’Ron McCoy helped Jackson State bring home an HBCU national title in 2024.

A native of St. Louis, McCoy starred at St. Mary’s High School under head coach Corey Bethany. He threw for 3,118 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior, adding 15 rushing scores. A three-star recruit, he earned all-state, all-metro, and all-conference honors while also excelling in baseball.

His move adds another layer to the fierce HBCU rivalry between Jackson State and Southern. With a 97 mph fastball and proven playmaking ability under center, McCoy could become a major contributor for the Jaguars across multiple sports. HBCU fans will now be watching closely to see how his story unfolds in Baton Rouge. His transfer is yet another reminder of the dynamic landscape of HBCU athletics and the growing movement of talented athletes within these storied programs.