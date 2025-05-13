HBCU star turns minicamp invite into NFL contract

HBCU standout Elijah Williams, a dominant defensive end from Morgan State, has officially signed an NFL contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Although he went undrafted, Williams impressed at the Baltimore Ravens’ Local Pro Day. As a result, he earned a rookie minicamp invite from the Vikings and turned it into a full contract.

A Historic Career at Morgan State

During his time at Morgan State, Williams consistently delivered elite-level play. He finished his college career with 31 sacks and 52 tackles for loss, both school records. Additionally, he recorded 216 total tackles across 42 games. He earned the 2024 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award. His 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a senior made him a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

Local Pro Day Helped Launch His NFL Shot

In April, Williams participated in the Ravens’ NFL Local Pro Day. These events are designed to allow regional prospects to perform in front of NFL scouts. Since he played at a Baltimore-based HBCU, it gave Williams a valuable platform to showcase his talent just minutes from campus. Thanks to a strong performance, he gained attention across the league.

Opportunity to Earn It

Williams was invited to attend the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie minicamp shortly after his pro-day appearance. Despite only being a tryout player, he stood out. For example, his quick first step and relentless motor consistently disrupted plays. By the end of the weekend, the Vikings offered him a contract. Consequently, he joined their 90-man offseason roster.

Williams’ story is more than personal—it reflects the growing impact of HBCU programs on the NFL. His path from Morgan State to Minnesota shows that elite football talent can come from anywhere. Moreover, it reminds scouts and teams to look closely at what HBCU athletes bring. As he begins his journey with the Vikings, Williams represents Morgan State and a larger movement in HBCU sports.