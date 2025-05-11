Travis Hunter wins over new fan on recent flight

Sandy Combs didn’t expect her flight home from Denver to be anything more than routine, but what unfolded was a memorable and heartwarming encounter with one of the NFL’s newest stars. Sitting next to her on the plane was none other than Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round draft pick—and former Jackson State standout.

From the moment he took his seat, Hunter left an impression—not with celebrity fanfare, but with humility and kindness. “He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray,” Combs wrote in a glowing social media post. “He was always polite, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson.”

It wasn’t until fellow passengers began congratulating him and snapping photos that Combs realized she was sitting next to someone special. “I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’”

The humility of Travis Hunter makes an impression

Hunter’s down-to-earth demeanor stood out even more than his celebrity. “He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete,” she said.

Before making waves in the NFL, Travis Hunter electrified fans at Jackson State, an HBCU where he played under the legendary Deion Sanders. His time there showcased not only elite talent but also a commitment to elevating HBCU programs onto the national stage. After one season Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado, winning the Heisman trophy with the Buffs.

Now a Jaguar, Hunter continues to win hearts—not just with his performance on the field but with who he is off it. As Sandy put it best: “JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets.”

And to United Airlines, she adds: “Thank you for my seat assignment.”