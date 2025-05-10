Former HBCU stars leading NFL rookie jersey sales

The 2025 NFL Draft class has already made a splash — not just on the field, but at the cash register. Fans have been quick to show support for their favorite newcomers, and the early returns on jersey sales show that two former HBCU stars are pushing popularity, hype, and brand power. Here’s a look at the top-selling rookie jerseys so far.

At No. 1 is Travis Hunter, the dynamic two-way star from Jackson State and then Colorado, who was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Known for his electric play at both wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter has captivated fans with his rare versatility and swagger. Hunter will wear the No. 12 jersey this season.

Coming in second is Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. After a standout season at Miami, Ward’s leadership and big-play potential have Titans fans buying in — and buying up his jersey.

Third on the list comes as no surprise: Shedeur Sanders, taken 144th overall in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. The former JSU and Colorado quarterback and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders brings a major media presence and loyal following from HBCU and Power Five fanbases that’s driving jersey sales.

Rounding out the top five are Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) and Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers), two offensive standouts expected to make early contributions.

The rest of the top 10 features a mix of quarterbacks and high-upside skill players, including Jaxson Dart (Giants), Abdul Carter (Giants), Matthew Golden (Packers), Tyler Warren (Colts), and Colston Loveland (Bears).

These early numbers don’t just reflect performance — they capture storylines, college fanbases, and social media momentum. With the preseason still ahead, this list may shift, but one thing’s clear: these rookies are already stars in the eyes of fans.