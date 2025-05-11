Netflix hit “Forever” features former HBCU basketball player

One of the stars of Forever, Netflix’s hot new series, once played basketball at an HBCU.



Xavier Mills stars as Christian, ex-boyfriend to Keisha, one of the show’s protagonists. Mills spent one season on the basketball squad at Winston-Salem State University before going in to acting.

The show is considered an adaptation of a Judy Bloom novel from the 1970s.

He is described as a “golden boy” with NBA prospects on the Netflix series. Spoiler alert — he also shares a sextape he made with Keisha.



Xavier Mills is an emerging American actor recognized for his compelling performances in both film and television. He gained notable attention for his role in the 2023 legal drama The Burial, where he portrayed a witness in a case highlighting corporate exploitation of marginalized communities. This role was informed by his personal background, as he played college basketball at the HBCU before transitioning into acting.

He finished the season with 85 total points and averaged 3.5 points per game at WSSU. He also added 22 steals with nine blocks while recording 39 assists and averaging 2.4 rebounds per game.

In 2022, Mills starred in the short film Grief, showcasing his ability to convey deep emotional narratives. He also appeared in the supernatural drama series Legacies (2018), further demonstrating his versatility across genres prior to joining the hit Netflix series.

Beyond his on-screen roles, Mills has been cast in the upcoming series Chad Powers, as reported by Deadline, joining a talented ensemble that includes Clayne Crawford and Colton Ryan. His growing body of work reflects a dynamic range and a commitment to roles that resonate with diverse audiences.

Mills’ entry into the world of acting is another example of how you never know which HBCU athlete today could end up on your Netflix or HULU screen tomorrow.