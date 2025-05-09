Jets sign rookie from HBCU with history of NFL success

The New York Jets made a pickup in the hours following the 2025 NFL Draft that may pay dividends moving forward if history repeats itself. The Jets invited South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith to their minicamp and have signed him to a free agent deal.

Aaron Smith, standing at 6’2″ and weighing 226 lbs, was a standout at SCSU, earning First Team All-MEAC honors in 2024. His senior season included 95 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. Known for his instinctive play and coverage abilities, Smith showcased his skills at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. While concerns about his size and occasional over-pursuit exist, his college production and football IQ suggest he has the tools to develop into a reliable NFL contributor for the New York Jets.

Here are just a handful of talented defenders from South Carolina State who have become key players and contributors with NFL teams over the years.

1. Deacon Jones (DE)

NFL Teams : Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins

: Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins Career Highlights : 8× Pro Bowl, 5× First-team All-Pro, 2× NFL Defensive Player of the Year

: 8× Pro Bowl, 5× First-team All-Pro, 2× NFL Defensive Player of the Year Legacy: Coined the term “sack” and is considered one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.



2. Harry Carson (LB)

NFL Team : New York Giants

: New York Giants Career Highlights : 9× Pro Bowl, Super Bowl XXI Champion

: 9× Pro Bowl, Super Bowl XXI Champion Legacy: Anchored the Giants’ defense for over a decade and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.



3. Shaquille Leonard (LB)

NFL Teams : Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles

: Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles Career Highlights : NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2018), 3× First-team All-Pro

: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2018), 3× First-team All-Pro Legacy: Known for his high-energy play and leadership, Leonard quickly became one of the league’s top linebackers after being drafted in the second round.



4. Barney Chavous (DE)

NFL Team : Denver Broncos

: Denver Broncos Career Highlights : Played 13 seasons with the Broncos, amassing 75 sacks

: Played 13 seasons with the Broncos, amassing 75 sacks Legacy: A consistent and durable presence on the Broncos’ defensive line throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.



5. DeCobie Durant (DB)

NFL Team : Los Angeles Rams

: Los Angeles Rams Career Highlights : Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft

: Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft Legacy: Emerging talent in the Rams’ secondary, known for his ball-hawking skills and versatility.

6. Donnie Shell (DB)

NFL Team : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Pittsburgh Steelers Career Highlights : 4× Super Bowl Champion, 5× Pro Bowl, 3× First-team All-Pro

: 4× Super Bowl Champion, 5× Pro Bowl, 3× First-team All-Pro Legacy: Undrafted out of SCSU, Shell became one of the most feared safeties of the 1970s and 1980s as part of the Steelers’ “Steel Curtain” defense. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

7. Dwayne Harper (CB)

NFL Teams : Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers

: Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers Career Highlights : Started in Super Bowl XXIX with the Chargers

: Started in Super Bowl XXIX with the Chargers Legacy: Harper had a 12-year NFL career and was known for his toughness and consistent play, earning a reputation as a reliable cornerback.

8. Robert Porcher (DE)

NFL Team : Detroit Lions

: Detroit Lions Career Highlights : 3× Pro Bowl, 95.5 career sacks

: 3× Pro Bowl, 95.5 career sacks Legacy: Though he transferred to Tennessee State to finish his college career, Porcher began at South Carolina State and still represents the Bulldog pipeline. He became one of the most productive pass rushers in Lions history.

9. Javon Hargrave (DT)

NFL Teams : Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers

: Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers Career Highlights : Super Bowl LVII appearance, major free agent contract in 2023

: Super Bowl LVII appearance, major free agent contract in 2023 Legacy: Hargrave dominated at SCSU before becoming one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL, known for his quickness and strength.

10. Marshall McFadden (LB)

NFL Teams : Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders

: Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders Career Highlights : Special teams contributor and rotational linebacker

: Special teams contributor and rotational linebacker Legacy: McFadden went undrafted in 2009, yet carved out multiple seasons in the NFL, proving that Bulldogs defenders can beat the odds.

Only time will tell if the New York Jets have hit on another diamond in the rough from this HBCU. But history says there is a pretty good chance.