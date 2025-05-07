HBCU gymnastics star, national champ hitting transfer portal

Morgan Price, the shining star of HBCU gymnastics, is hitting the transfer portal. The two-time national champion from Fisk University announced earlier this week that she’s hitting the transfer portal.

“This has honestly been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Price wrote in a lengthy social-media post. “But after a lot of thought, reflection, and prayer, I’ve decided to transfer for my final year of eligibility.”

Price was a nationally recognized high school gymnast and had committed to the University of Arkansas. But the announcement of Fisk University putting together the first HBCU gymnastics program led to a change of plans, and sent her to Nashville.

“Fisk University gave me a purpose bigger than myself. It gave me a historic opportunity to be part of something no one had ever done before – to represent the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team on a national stage. Over these past few years, I’ve reached all of my goals and more. I poured my heart into this program. Every routine, every practice, and every moment in the gym has been filled with pride and passion. I’ve given this program my all, and it’s given me so much in return.”

Fisk gymnastics star Morgan Price launches off the beam at UGA. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Price shined as a freshman during the program’s inaugural season in 2023, but became a national champion in 2024 in the all-around event. That came with national media attention, including an interview on Good Morning America. She then repeated that feat last month. But after two national titles — and a coaching change at Fisk University — Price is ready to move on.

“I feel called to step into a new chapter – one that challenges me in different ways and allows me to grow even further as both a gymnast and a woman,” Price wrote. “I’m eager to compete on a bigger stage and ready to push myself to new limits.”

Price wanted to make it clear that hitting the transfer portal didn’t mean she didn’t value what she gained at her HBCU.

“This choice doesn’t take away the love I have for Fisk nor is it from a place of leaving something behind – it comes from knowing I’ve laid a strong foundation that I am ready to build on,” she continued. “I will always be proud of what we built and will continue to build. This place, and the people in it, have shaped me in ways I’ll carry forever. FISK WILL ALWAYS BE HOME and it has given me memories in ways I will carry forever.”