Historic HBCU matchup set for Shreveport Kickoff Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. | The Grambling State University football team will open the 2025 HBCU football season in the Shreveport Kickoff Classic versus Langston University at Independence Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 in Shreveport, La.



“We’re thrilled to open our season with the Shreveport Kickoff Classic against a outstanding program like Langston University,” said GSU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott. “This matchup not only showcases two storied institutions but also brings our passionate fan base together in a city with deep cultural and athletic ties to Grambling State. It’s more than a game—it’s a celebration of tradition, excellence, and community.”



“This will surely be an epic battle of the big cats! I am excited for our football team to play in the same location as the Independence Bowl,” said Langston University Director of Athletics Donnita Drain-Rogers. “Our Lions as well as the Langston University Marching Pride Band will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on one of the biggest HBCU stages of the year.





The 2025 game marks a return to Shreveport for GSU, who last competed in the Shreveport Classic in 2022 when the Tigers defeated Northwestern State 47-21. Grambling State has played 20 games in the city of Shreveport and sports a 16-3-1 all-time record.



GSU and LU have played each other six times since 1977 with the G-Men holding a 5-1 series lead. Grambling State and Langston last met in 2008, with GSU winning 13-2.



The Shreveport Kickoff Classic has its roots in the former Red River State Fair Classic, which began in 1911.