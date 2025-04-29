HBCU student thanks athletic trainer for saving life

As Winston-Salem State University prepares to celebrate its 2025 graduates, one HBCU student-athlete is reminding the world that some of the most important people in your college journey don’t stand at the podium — they stand by your side when it matters most.

Nia James, a senior on the WSSU volleyball team, shared an emotional story of survival and gratitude directed at John Lavender, the university’s longtime athletic trainer. In a touching social media post, she credited Lavender with saving her life following a near-fatal health scare in October 2022.

After tearing nearly every ligament in her knee during volleyball season, James was later diagnosed with blood clots in her leg. One night, she experienced hours of severe chest pain. Lavender urged her to go to the emergency room — and when doctors initially tried to send her home, he demanded a CT scan. That test revealed life-threatening blood clots in all five lobes of her lungs.

With her family hours away, Lavender stayed with her through the night.

John Lavender has spent more than a decade working with athletes at Winston-Salem State. (Photo Courtesy: WSSU)

“Without the persistence, care, and knowledge of John and the amazing @wssu_at staff, I would not be here preparing to walk the stage in 10 days,” James wrote. “Your impact is greater than you know.”

Lavender, a graduate of Elon University, has served Winston-Salem State since January 2013. In his role as Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, he has become a trusted figure for generations of student-athletes, offering not just physical care, but personal support and advocacy.

“People always ask why I got into this profession. This is a perfect example of my why,” Lavender wrote on X. “We have an amazing AT staff at WSSU. I tell all our recruits/parents when their child comes to WSSU they become my child. I love my kids. I love my job.” ?

James’ story is a powerful example of the close-knit, life-changing community found at her HBCU and so many others.