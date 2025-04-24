Diamond Johnson signs WNBA training camp contract

Diamond Johnson, one of the most accomplished guards in HBCU women’s basketball, has signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx, aiming to secure a spot on their 2025 WNBA roster. Despite her standout collegiate career, Johnson went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft, a decision that sparked considerable discussion among fans and analysts.

Transferring to Norfolk State for her final two college seasons, Johnson delivered exceptional performances, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game. She set a MEAC Tournament single-game scoring record with a 30-point, 11-rebound outing in the semifinals and was named the 2024 Women’s Basketball Co-Player of the Year at the Spartan Choice Awards.

Johnson’s omission from the draft raised questions about potential biases, with some speculating that her height and decision to play at an HBCU may have influenced teams’ decisions. Social media reactions highlighted the surprise and disappointment felt by many, emphasizing her impressive statistics and leadership qualities.

Now, with the opportunity to compete in the Lynx’s training camp, Diamond Johnson aims to demonstrate her capabilities and earn a place in the WNBA. Her journey underscores the challenges faced by talented players from underrepresented programs like Norfolk State and other HBCUs and the importance of providing equitable opportunities in professional sports.

The Minnesota Lynx are set to open training camp at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square on Sunday, April 27.

Their two-game preseason slate kicks off with a matchup against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST.. The preseason concludes with a home game at Target Center on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Minnesota will tip off the regular season on the road, facing the Dallas Wings on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST.