All-American HBCU tight end heads to transfer portal

Former Mississippi Valley State tight end and HBCU All-American tight end Jaxson Davis has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports.

Davis enters the portal with two years of college eligibility remaining.

“Sincere gratitude to the entire MVSU football coaching staff for the opportunity and believing in my potential to achieve greatness,” Davis wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “To my teammates who became my brothers, thank you for supporting my growth and encouraging me through adversity.

HBCU All-American

In two seasons at Mississippi Valley State, Davis caught 66 passes for 772 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his first season with the Delta Devils as an FCS All-American, registering 36 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Davis was tabbed as one of 22 offensive players and one of two tight ends to earn All-American recognition in 2023.

In the 2024 HBCU football campaign, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Davis notched his best receiving games against Bethune-Cookman and Prairie View. Against the Wildcats, Davis registered 54 receiving yards on seven receptions while he tallied his largest receiving output (86 yards) on seven catches that included his longest reception (34 yards) of the season. The Glenn Heights, Texas native, earned first-team All-SWAC honors and finished 11th among all wide receivers in receiving yards last season.

Jaxson Davis served as the Delta Devils’ second-leading receiver behind Nathan Rembert. A wide receiver who finished second in the SWAC in receiving yards (1,038) on 70 receptions and four touchdowns. He was part of an MVSU offense that finished at the bottom of the conference in scoring offense (16.8 points per game) but was a unit that ranked sixth in pass offense (198.6 yards) and 10th in total offense (284.8 yards per game). Rembert has since entered the transfer portal and transferred to Jackson State and is expected to be a difference maker for the reigning HBCU National Champions.

The Delta Devils went 2-21 over the last two seasons, including a 1-11 record in 2024.