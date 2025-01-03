ACC squad gets commitment from pair of ex-HBCU wide receivers

Two former HBCU wide receivers are taking their talents to the ACC via Wake Forest.



Reginald Vick Jr. and Sterling Berkhalter both committed to Wake Forest on Friday.

Berkhalter started his career at North Carolina A&T, playing for the HBCU during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He caught 35 passes for 486 yards and two scores in two seasons there before hitting the transfer portal.



The 6’4, 185 pound Cincinnati, OH native eventually landed on his hometown squad. He saw little playing time his first season at the FBS level, appearing in two games with no catches before redshirting. He saw his playing time increase the past season, catching 11 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown.

He hit the portal following the season once again, and has committed to the ACC team program.



Reginald “RJ” Vick Jr. is a 6’3, 185 yard receiver from Wendell, NC. He spent the last three years at Virginia Union University, a Division II HBCU in the CIAA. He didn’t play in 2022, and caught just nine passes as a redshirt freshman in 2023 before exploding in 2024.

Vick caught 48 passes for 1,164 yards — an average of 24.25 yards per catch — for 12 touchdowns. He helped VUU win back-to-back CIAA titles and advance to the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals.

Now both of these players who started their careers as gems for HBCUs — one in Division II and one in the FCS — will head to Winston-Salem to try to help Wake Forest climb out of the ACC basement.