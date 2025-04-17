HBCU brings ACC assistant home to take over program

PETERSBURG, VA — Virginia State University officially ushered in a new era for its women’s basketball program with the introduction of Millette Green as the seventh head coach at the HBCU. The press conference was filled with celebration, pride, and high expectations, as university officials and Coach Green outlined the vision for the program’s future.

Virginia State President Dr. Makola Abdullah opened the event by extending a warm welcome to Green and crediting Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for her swift and decisive work. “I want to welcome you, Coach Green, to Virginia State University. We are excited to have you here,” he said, praising her passion and experience.

Sykes echoed that enthusiasm.

“When you are identifying a coach, you are looking for a relentless recruiter,” she said. “Coach Green understands that responsibility and accepted the challenge, which is why she is the right fit to lead this program at this time.”

Green arrives with a decorated résumé that includes assistant coaching stints at programs like Wake Forest, William & Mary, and Robert Morris, and a head coaching role at Augusta University. She also brings a deep connection to Virginia.

“Coach Green is a Virginia native… a product of the Boo Williams Summer League,” Sykes noted. “She brings Division II head coaching experience and has helped land a top 25 recruiting class at Wake Forest.”

When Green took the podium, she was visibly moved.

“I’m truly honored, grateful, and blessed to stand before you today as the new head women’s basketball coach at the Virginia State University,” she said. “First, I want to thank President Abdullah, Athletic Director Miss Sykes for believing in me, giving me the opportunity to lead a program with such a rich basketball history.”

Green’s vision for the HBCU extends far beyond the hardwood.

“Yes, I want to win. But more importantly, my purpose is to empower these women to be great on and off the court,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to graduate champions—women who are not just athletes, but future leaders.”

She emphasized a fast-paced, defensive-minded playing style.

“We’re going to play fast, play smart, play with passion… creating pressure, forcing turnovers,” she said. Just as important, she added, is building community. “We will be active and visible in this community. I want you to feel connected to this program and proud to be a part of our journey.”

When asked about her decision to leave Wake Forest, a Power Four program, for a Division II HBCU opportunity, Green was reflective and confident.

“After being there, I realized basketball is the same… they might have more resources, okay, but I can adapt anywhere,” she said. “I was ready to be a head coach. The opportunity presented itself again to come back home… a lot of it was God swinging that instinctive side.”

That mindset, combined with her competitive drive, makes it clear she’s focused on more than just wins — she wants to leave a lasting impact.

“Let’s make history by being the first women’s basketball team at Virginia State University to advance past the first round of the NCAA tournament and compete for a national championship,” she said. “I’m fired up. I’m focused. I’m ready to work. Let’s go make history. Hail State.”