Former FAMU basketball player commits to Grambling

Roderick Coffee III is taking his talents to Grambling State to play for former FAMU basketball coach Patrick Crarey II, he announced Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-4 guard played in 21 games last season for the Rattlers, averaging 6.0 points while shooting 39.3% from the field, 3.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per contest. In his two-year FAMU tenure, Coffee played in 58 games while registering 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists while shooting 80.4% from the free throw line and 35.6% from the field in nearly 23 minutes per game.

“Let’s rock,” Coffee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Coffee commits to GSU three days after the program introduced Crarey as the Tigers next men’s basketball coach. In one season at FAMU, Crarey led the Rattlers to their most wins since 2008 and its first SWAC Tournament berth since 2019. Jackson State eliminated FAMU 91-76 in the quarterfinals of the tournament in March.

Crarey replaces former GSU coach Donte Jackson, who departed the program to become the new men’s basketball coach at Alabama A&M. At Grambling, Jackson led the Tigers to three SWAC regular-season titles in eight seasons and a trip to the 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament.