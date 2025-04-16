HBCU track program getting high marks

Winston-Salem State University’s (WSSU) women’s track and field team continues to make its mark as one of the top HBCU programs in the nation, rising to No. 3 in the USTFCCCA Atlantic Region Week 3 rankings. The Rams trail only Slippery Rock and Shippensburg, highlighting their impressive consistency in NCAA Division II competition this spring.

The Rams delivered a strong showing at the Southside Power & Fitness Invitational hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne, finishing second overall with 106 points—just behind the host’s 195. Multiple student-athletes posted standout performances that helped secure Winston-Salem State’s regional recognition.

Leading the charge is Charnessa Reid, who was recently named CIAA Track Athlete of the Week for the fourth consecutive time. Reid clocked a nation’s top-five time of 13.54 seconds in the 100m hurdles and also contributed to a first-place finish in the 4x100m relay (47.02), alongside Lydia Chapple, Zaniah Field, and Trinity Brooks. Reid also recorded a personal record in the high jump at 1.60m, earning second place.

Other top finishes included a win in the 4x400m relay (3:45.13) by Simone Kelly, Asheika Smith, Daijion Lee, and Olivia Cosby. Smith also claimed second in the 400m dash (55.48), while Rainn Sheppard and Simone Kelly added podium finishes in the 800m run.

Brooks impressed with third in the triple jump (11.05m), and the Rams showed depth in throwing events with consistent efforts across the discus, javelin, and shot put.

With momentum building, WSSU looks ahead to the 2025 Aggie Invitational on April 18-19 in Greensboro, N.C., hosted by North Carolina A&T. As the only HBCU program in the Atlantic Region Top 5, the Rams are proudly carrying the banner for Black college track and field on the national stage.