Travis Hunter vows to quit football if denied two-way NFL role

If things go right for Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner plans to play on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in the NFL.

The former Colorado and Jackson State cornerback/wide receiver displayed his electric playmaking ability, capturing jaw-dropping catches in tight coverages while also generating otherworldly interceptions and pass breakups as an elite defender. As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, the decorated two-way star told CBS Sports on Tuesday that he would consider quitting football if he isn’t allowed to display his bilateral prowess.

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter said. “Because I’ve been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy in his junior season at Colorado, Hunter captivated the nation with skills on the way to earning the Walter Camp Award (awarded to the nation’s top college football player), the Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver), the Bednarik Award (top defensive player of the year), a second Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) and the Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive player of the year).

Hunter plays the maximum amount of snaps

Statistically, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hunter notched 748 snaps defensively and 713 on offense during the 2024 campaign. Hunter led the FBS in total snaps during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, amassing a combined 2,625 in 21 games at Colorado.

Even more, the 21-year-old became the first player since at least 1976 to record at least 500 receiving yards and four interceptions in a single season, according to ESPN Research.

Currently, the Cleveland Browns are projected to snag Hunter at No. 2 in this year’s NFL draft, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft. During the NFL’s Combine in February at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that Hunter could play on both sides of the ball. However, Berry placed priority on Hunter playing at the wide receiver position.

While it remains to be seen which team will select Hunter in the draft, the West Palm Beach, Fla., native is confident he can play both positions at the highest level.

“… I got a competitive spirit that I can do whatever I put my mind to, and I feel like I can do it,” Hunter said.