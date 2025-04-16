Atlanta Falcons legend accompanies player at Pro Day

ATLANTA, GA | Ajani Williams , a senior kinesiology major at Morehouse College, recently had the opportunity to showcase his talents at the Atlanta Falcons Local Pro Day, held on Friday, April 11, at the team’s practice facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. This annual event serves as a platform for NFL hopefuls from Georgia-based schools and local programs to perform in front of Falcons staff, scouts, and evaluators, with the potential to earn a spot in the NFL Draft or sign as an undrafted free agent.

Williams, a wide receiver from Fayetteville, Georgia, transferred to Morehouse from LaGrange College in Spring 2023 in search of new opportunities—both as a student and an athlete at a historically Black college.

He first learned of the opportunity three weeks prior to the Atlanta Falcons Pro Day, receiving a text from his agent on the Sunday night before Spring Break. “I just remember thanking God for receiving the opportunity I need to launch me further into my career,” Williams said. “I showed my family, who are extremely proud of me, and of course, Coach Terance Mathis , for being there for me along the way.”

Williams has been playing football since age five, always aspiring to compete at the collegiate level. Transferring to Morehouse was not an easy decision, but ultimately proved to be the right one. “I was hesitant to transfer at first because I thought about leaving my teammates and the life I had built at LaGrange,” he recalled. “But when I came to Morehouse, I knew I had made the right decision. I remember my first game—playing at the Hall of Fame Stadium—and it was a complete culture shock. The atmosphere, the brotherhood, and the support I received after that game made me think, ‘This is home.'”

Williams credits Morehouse with teaching him resilience and how to persevere through the challenges of being a student-athlete. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” he said. “It’s about learning how to handle yourself amidst hardship and keep going even when it feels impossible. That’s what the brotherhood is about.”

Inspired by NFL greats like Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Williams has always been drawn to the wide receiver position. His journey has been fueled by discipline, humility, and a deep desire to represent HBCU athletes on a national stage. “Making it to Pro Day, I’m excited and grateful,” he said. “I want to show scouts that HBCUs have great players who deserve the same opportunities as those from larger schools.”

In preparation for the big day, Williams trained six days a week, working on speed and explosiveness with his high school track and strengthening coach while maintaining a clean diet. “I like the pressure that comes with it all,” he shared. “As long as I remain true to myself, I know I’ll be okay.”

Williams hopes scouts remember his strong work ethic and leave surprised by how he exceeds expectations.

“I want to give hope to those who feel like the underdog, who’ve gone through similar obstacles. I want to show them that the opportunity is there—and they can accomplish their goals, just like I hope to.”

Balancing football and academics, Williams prioritizes getting rest and staying on top of his coursework.

“I like to get ahead before I get behind,” he said. After college, he plans to attend graduate school with aspirations of becoming an athletic director or general manager, learning the inner workings of athletic administration.

Reflecting on his Atlanta Falcons Pro Day experience, Williams remains grateful. “Having Coach Mathis there meant a lot. My teammates have been a huge support system, and they’re a big reason why I continue pushing toward my goals. Inspiring them is what inspires me to keep striving.”