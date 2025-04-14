Former HBCU star selected in WNBA Draft

Former Arkansas Pine-Bluff guard Zaay Green was selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft on Monday night by the Washington Mystics. One of the best HBCU players in the country during her time at UAPB, Green finished her college career this season at the University of Alabama.

Zaay Green made a name for herself as a dynamic and versatile guard throughout her college basketball career. A five-star recruit out of Texas, Green began her journey at the University of Tennessee, where she made an immediate impact as a freshman during the 2018–19 season. She averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, showcasing her all-around game and potential as a future star. Unfortunately, a knee injury sidelined her for the entire 2019–20 season.

After recovering, Green transferred to Texas A&M but saw limited action. Seeking a fresh start, she moved to UAPB, where she revived her career. At UAPB, Green became the centerpiece of the team’s offense, consistently leading in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. Her leadership and talent earned her All-SWAC honors and national attention for her performances.

HBCU part of path to the WNBA

Green transferred to Alabama last season, where she averaged 15.7 points per game, one less than her 16.7 ppg at UAPB during the 2023-24 season. She’s projected to be a point guard in the WNBA.

The Washington Mystics’ 2024 season was marked by challenges and transitions. They began with a 12-game losing streak but rallied to finish 14–26, narrowly missing the playoffs . Key players like Ariel Atkins and Stefanie Dolson provided leadership, while rookie Aaliyah Edwards showed promise .

Former Norfolk State guard Diamond Johnson was projected to be a late-round pick in some mock drafts. The MEAC Player of the Year wasn’t selected in the draft. Johnson dominated HBCU basketball for the last two seasons and stands as the only active Division I player with at least 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, 390 assists, and 300 steals.