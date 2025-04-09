Rising HBCU coach resigns position after big year

Bluefield State University an emerging HBCU basketball power, will be looking for a new head coach.



Devin Hohen is leaving BSU after four seasons at the West Virginia HBCU. He announced his resignation in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to lead the men’s basketball program here at Bluefield State. Throughout the last 4 years we have built something truly special, culminating in our recent appearance in the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional tournament for the first time in nearly 30 years,” Hoehn wrote.

“To President Capehart and Coach Price, thank you for taking a chance on me and providing the opportunity to lead this program. Your unwavering support and mentorship have been instrumental in both my personal and professional growth. The friendship we’ve developed over these years is something I deeply cherish.”

The former West Liberty star took over the program prior to the 2021-22 season when HBCU squad was competing as an independent. The program went 10-14 that season, before increasing its win total to 13-15 the following year. BSU re-joined the CIAA in the 2023-2024 season, where it finished 9-22 but managed to win two CIAA Tournament games, knocking off defending conference champion Winston-Salem State. Bluefield State took a big leap this past season, going 19-12 and competing in the CIAA championship game. It earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament as well.



Now the HBCU will look to hire another coach to keep it amongst the CIAA elite heading into the 2025-2026 season and beyond.