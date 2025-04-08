Chicago State hires experienced HBCU coach to start football

CHICAGO (April 8, 2025) – Chicago State University (CSU), an institution with a proud legacy of serving underrepresented communities, has named HBCU veteran Bobby Rome II as the school’s first-ever head football coach. The announcement was made earlier today during a press conference introducing Rome, who brings a wealth of experience from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as he takes on the task of building CSU’s Division I FCS football program from the ground up.



Rome’s coaching journey has been deeply rooted in the HBCU tradition. Most recently, he served as head coach at Florida Memorial University (FMU), an HBCU in South Florida, where he transformed the program from winless in conference play to making back-to-back Sun Conference Championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024. His earlier coaching tenure includes leading Virginia University of Lynchburg—another HBCU—where he was named the 2018 Small College Sports Report National Coach of the Year as well as a brief tenure at Central State University, another HBCU.



“The University is looking forward to watching Coach Rome step into the role and build a program that makes Chicago State, the South Side and all of Chicago proud,” said Zaldwaynaka Scott, president of Chicago State University. “This hire is a testament to the growth and transformation of Chicago State and to our recognition of the powerful impact of HBCU leadership and culture.”

Coach Rome, who played collegiately at the University of North Carolina, was chosen from a competitive pool of over 230 applicants that included former NFL players and coaches at every level. But what set him apart was his proven ability to build and elevate programs at HBCUs, along with his commitment to mentorship and community engagement.



“Being selected to build Chicago State’s football program is an honor, and I’m grateful for the trust that President Scott, Dr. Carroll and the entire university have placed in me,” said Rome. “Our visions are aligned. We’re not just building a football team—we’re building something that reflects the pride of the South Side and draws from the legacy of HBCU excellence.”

CSU Athletic Director Dr. Monique Carroll echoed the excitement. “When we began this journey, we were committed to finding a leader who understands not only football, but the cultural and community significance of what we’re doing,” she said. “Coach Rome’s HBCU background and success made him the ideal fit for this role. Today is a historic day for CSU and for Chicago.”



As part of CSU’s vision to bring football to the South Side, an exploratory committee featuring community leaders, former Chicago Bears, high school coaches, and business leaders helped shape the direction of the new program. That spirit of inclusion will continue as Rome begins laying the foundation for the team.



“The future starts now,” said Coach Rome. “Chicago is getting a Division I football team, and it will be rooted in the spirit, culture, and pride that HBCUs have championed for generations. We are ready to get going.”