HBCU inks groundbreaking alliance with professional services firm

THE HILL I Alabama A&M University (AAMU) Athletics and Deloitte’s U.S. College Athletics practice have entered into a groundbreaking alliance, marking the first collaboration of its kind between Deloitte and a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). This innovative alliance will position Alabama A&M Athletics for long-term success by sharpening its strategic vision and enhancing its fundraising capabilities.

Deloitte, recognized as the world’s largest professional services firm, will work closely with AAMU Athletics leadership, coaches, and university stakeholders to define strategic priorities that align with the department’s long-term vision and establish a high-level implementation action plan to drive measurable progress. In addition, Deloitte will review and analyze the current state of Alabama A&M’s fundraising operations and develop a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen future initiatives.

The strength of the Alabama A&M University and Deloitte brands, combined with a shared commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence, will guide this alliance. Deloitte’s involvement will ensure that Alabama A&M Athletics remains competitive and well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.

Key areas of focus for Deloitte’s support include, but not limited to:

Defining strategic priorities aligned with the AAMU Athletics vision

Establishing a high-level implementation action plan

Reviewing and analyzing the current state of fundraising operations

Developing a future-state roadmap with key activities to drive enhanced fundraising outcomes

This alliance underscores Alabama A&M’s commitment to building a championship-caliber athletics program that delivers first-class experiences for its student-athletes, elevates the Bulldog brand nationally, and strengthens the University’s impact throughout Huntsville, the state of Alabama, and beyond.

“This alliance with Deloitte is a transformational step for Alabama A&M Athletics,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant. “As the first HBCU to collaborate with Deloitte in this capacity, we are proud to be leading the way. Deloitte’s expertise will help us sharpen our strategic vision, elevate our fundraising efforts, and ensure we are positioned for sustainable success. This is a pivotal moment for our department, our university, and our Bulldog family.”

“We are honored to collaborate with Alabama A&M University Athletics through this historic alliance,” said ShaVonne M. Cammack, Manager, Core Business Operations, Government & Public Services at Deloitte. “At Deloitte, we believe in the power of strategic collaborations to drive meaningful change, and it is especially rewarding to support an institution with such a rich legacy and bright future. Together, we will work to strengthen AAMU’s foundation for growth, innovation, and long-term success.”