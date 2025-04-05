Master P snags HBCU player of the year out of portal

Percy Miller, better known as rapper and entertainer Master P, has helped the University of New Orleans land one of the most talented HBCU basketball players out of the transfer portal. Jamal Gibson the two time offensive and defensive player of the year in the HBCU Athletic Conference found a new home with the Privateers.

Gibson announced via a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he was entering the transfer portal. He followed that with a post on Friday that he had committed to UNO with two years of eligibility remaining.

Gibson made a significant impact on Southern University at New Orleans’ (SUNO) basketball program as a freshman last season. Despite being a 26-year-old with no prior organized basketball experience, the 6-foot-8 forward became a dominant force in the NAIA.

Taking HBCU hoops by storm

In his debut season, Gibson averaged 21 points and 15.8 rebounds per game, leading the nation in total rebounds and setting multiple program records, including single-season points (579), rebounds (453), and double-doubles (27). Continuing his stellar play into the 2024-2025 season, Gibson maintained his dominance on the court. Notably, he secured his 43rd consecutive double-double with a 26-point, 20-rebound performance against Wilberforce University. His efforts were recognized with multiple conference and national honors. Gibson ended this season reclaiming his POY awards both on offense and defense.

Master P, the renowned New Orleans icon, was appointed President of Basketball Operations for UNO in February.

“As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life,” Miller stated. “At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront. As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s Team.”

Gibson will join a UNO squad that looks to improve on a dismal 4-27 record this past season.