Former HBCU star retiring from the NFL

Terron Armstead, a former HBCU football star at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, announced his retirement from the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, ending a storied 12-year NFL career.

Armstead, 33, announced the news at a party he hosted in Miami with several former teammates in attendance.

Terron Armstead had been one of the NFL’s premier offensive tackles since entering the league in 2013. Drafted in the third round (75th overall) by the New Orleans Saints from UAPB. Armstead quickly earned a reputation for his elite athleticism, technique, and leadership. A standout at the 2013 NFL Combine, Armstead turned heads by running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash — a rare feat for a 6-foot-5, 300-plus-pound lineman.

During his nine-year tenure with the Saints, Armstead became a cornerstone of one of the league’s most potent offenses. He protected future Hall of Famer Drew Brees‘ blind side and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020. His agility and power made him a nightmare for pass rushers and a reliable presence in both the pass and run game.

Despite battling multiple injuries throughout his career, Armstead’s resilience and toughness have been widely praised. In 2022, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, bringing veteran leadership and much-needed stability to their offensive line. He played a key role in the Dolphins’ offensive resurgence, helping to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and paving lanes for a dynamic rushing attack.

Armstead is known for his philanthropy and community engagement, off the field, particularly through initiatives aimed at youth development and education. He remains an inspiration to HBCU athletes, proving that talent, hard work, and determination can lead to success at the highest level.