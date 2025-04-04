HBCU hoops coach officially takes over at conference rival

THE HILL | Alabama A&M University President Dr. Daniel K. Wims and Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant welcomed new AAMU head men’s basketball coach Donte’ Jackson during an introductory press conference at the Alabama A&M University Event Center on the campus of the HBCU.



“We welcome a coach with an outstanding resume, one that has won at the highest levels,” Dr. Bryant said. Jackson, who has compiled a 263-185 career record in 15 seasons, is a three-time Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Coach of the Year honoree, guiding Grambling State to three regular-season conference titles in eight seasons, including a trip to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Excited to be on the Hill

“I’m incredibly thankful to Dr. Wims and Dr. Bryant for this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I am excited to be on The Hill and look forward to bringing a winning culture to this outstanding institution. I’m a program builder. It’s time to build this program into one of the best programs in the SWAC, the state, the region, and the nation…It’s time to build something that Bulldog Nation can be proud of… It’s time to build a winner, a championship program that can compete for titles each year.”



Jackson established himself as one of the best coaches in the HBCU conference during his first season at Grambling State. Where he helped the program win its first SWAC Regular Season Championship in nearly 30 years (1988-1989). During the regular season, Grambling State enjoyed the national spotlight as one of the teams in NCAA Division I with the longest winning streak, which reached as high as 11 games before a loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Success with a Rival

The Tigers reached new highs under Jackson during the 2022-23 HBCU basketball campaign. They finished the season 24-9, tallying their most wins in a single season since joining Division I in 1977.



GSU also defeated two Power 5 teams for the first time in school history. Earning wins over Colorado and Vanderbilt. The Tigers won the SWAC Regular Season Title and reached the 2023 SWAC Championship Game. Jackson produced the SWAC Player of the Year in Cameron Christon and won the coveted SWAC Coach of the Year Award.



Donte’ Jackson reached the pinnacle of the SWAC during the 2023-24 season, leading GSU to its first-ever SWAC Tournament Championship win and berth in the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament. The Tigers went 21-15 overall and 14-4 in conference play. Grambling State defeated Texas Southern 75-66 in the SWAC Title game. GSU went on to defeat Montana State 88-81 in the NCAA First Four before falling to top-seeded Purdue in the first round.