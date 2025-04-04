HBCU brings alum home to take over powerhouse WBB program

Following a national coaching search, Norfolk State University announced on Friday that Jermaine Woods will become the seventh head coach of the HBCU women’s basketball program, pending Board of Visitors approval. A proven leader with experience at several Power Four institutions, Woods will take over the reins of a distinguished group that produced 30 wins during the 2023-24 campaign.



“We are very excited to welcome Jermaine Woods to the Norfolk State family to lead our women’s basketball program,” NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said. “Coach Woods’ extensive experience as a head coach, recruiter, and leader has demonstrated his ability to elevate programs to new levels. I am confident that his skills will translate seamlessly to this team, continuing the historic trajectory these young women have set in place. I look forward to watching the Norfolk State community embrace Coach Woods and his family as he steps into this role.”



A Chesapeake native and Norfolk State alumnus, Woods boasts 23 years of coaching experience, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the Norfolk State women’s basketball program. Woods’ journey has included significant time at several ACC institutions (Wake Forest and Virginia Tech), as well as a stint close to home at Old Dominion.



“We are so happy for Coach Woods and his family to return to the Hampton-Roads area and continue the tremendous legacy that the Norfolk State women’s basketball program has built,” Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said. “He has proven himself to possess an exceptional ability to find and recruit amazing student athletes, mentoring them into the best versions of themselves on and off the court.”



“I would also like to personally thank and acknowledge Larry Vickers for all his contributions to Norfolk State women’s basketball,” President Adams-Gaston said. “He transformed the program into a nationally acclaimed dynasty, connecting with Spartan fans throughout his tenure. His impact cannot be overstated, and we remain dedicated to continuing the standard that he created.”



Woods comes to Norfolk State after three seasons as the HBCU WBB head coach at Coppin State, leading the Eagles to their winningest season in over a decade. The Eagles secured an appearance in the WNIT Tournament, defeating Saint Joseph’s in the first round for the program’s second-ever postseason victory.





“I am thrilled to return home and lead such a distinguished program at Norfolk State University,” Woods said. “I want to thank Dr. Webb for this tremendous opportunity and Dr. Adams-Gaston for her belief and support. This program has surged into the national spotlight, building a winning culture through a consistent and unwavering standard. I cannot wait to meet the team and get to work.”



Woods has coached numerous players to extraordinary success while at Coppin State, guiding four HBCU WBB players to All-MEAC First Team selections as well as one All-MEAC Second Team honoree. Woods coached two MEAC Defensive Players of the Year and one MEAC Sixth Player of the Year, cementing himself as one of the best developers of talent in the conference.



Woods spent three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Wake Forest, specializing in working with players at the guard position. In his final season with the Demond Deacons, he helped lead the team to a pair of ACC Tournament wins and its first .500+ season since the 2016-17 campaign.



Woods worked as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for two seasons at Old Dominion prior to his time in Winsten-Salem. He helped build the Monarchs’ star studded 2016 class, highlighted by an ESPN top 100 prospect.



Woods got his NCAA Division I coaching start at Virginia Tech where he recruited the No. 19 ranked class by ESPNW, marking the highest rated recruiting class in program history at the time.



As a player, Woods spent one season at Belmont Abbey College before playing his final three seasons at Christopher Newport University. A D3Hoops.com All-American and two-time All-South region selection, Woods was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year and broke the school’s 3-point record as a junior and broke the school’s 3-point record in back-to-back seasons.



Norfolk State will hold a press conference to formally introduce Woods as its HBCU WBB head coach at 2 p.m. on Monday, Apr.7.