HBCU softball team hosts UCLA and California

Howard University’s softball team wrapped up an intense week of competition, hosting two powerhouse programs, California and No. 7 UCLA, at the Washington Nationals Youth Academy. It was a rare occasion where an HBCU hosted two power four schools in the same week. Despite showing resilience and flashes of brilliance, the Bison fell 9-3 to California on Tuesday and 10-0 to UCLA on Wednesday.

Howard vs. California Recap

The Bison (11-16) opened their historic week against the California Golden Bears, who took an early 1-0 lead after Elon Butler stole home in the first inning. Howard’s defense tightened up in the second, highlighted by Bri Martinez catching a Cal runner attempting to steal third. Howard’s offense showed life in the third inning when standout freshman Lauryn Jones singled to notch the team’s second hit of the game.

Cal broke the game open in the fourth inning, launching three home runs to extend the lead to 7-0. A fielding error pushed the margin to 9-0 before Howard’s offense rallied in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Payton Quinonez doubled to center field, allowing pinch runner Wisdom Colbert to score. Quinonez then scored on a throwing error, narrowing the gap to 9-2. The Bison loaded the bases with two outs, but their best scoring opportunity fell short with a pop fly to center field. Howard softball added one more run in the seventh when Alyssa Vasquez pushed Merci Hart across the plate, finalizing the score at 9-3.

Howard vs. No. 7 UCLA Recap

The following evening, the Bison faced a formidable UCLA team (28-5) that showcased its dominance early. The Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with Megan Grant driving in a run and scoring herself. UCLA added another in the third and then erupted in the fourth when Jordan Wooley’s grand slam pushed the lead to 8-0.

Howard’s ace, Julia Holt, settled in and closed the top of the fifth with two strikeouts, preventing further damage. Sophomore Cheyenne Castille anchored the defense with five putouts, but UCLA’s firepower was too much as they sealed a 10-0 victory over the MEAC HBCU.

Looking Ahead

These matchups provided the Washington D.C. HBCU with invaluable experience against elite competition as they prepare to return to MEAC play. The Bison will look to regroup and apply these lessons when they hit the road to face Maryland Eastern Shore in a three-game softball series beginning March 29 with a doubleheader at 1 p.m.