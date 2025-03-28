Coach Prime gets big extension with Colorado

BOULDER – After a transformational two years, the University of Colorado Boulder has extended Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’s contract as head football coach through the 2029 season, CU Athletic Director Rick George announced on Friday.



Coach Prime has orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history, inheriting a team that went 1-11 and leading it to nine wins and a bowl berth in just two seasons. The Buffaloes under Coach Prime are also one of the most-watched teams in sports, attracting over 54 million viewers throughout the 2024 season, including 8 million who tuned in to watch CU take on BYU in the Alamo Bowl, the highest viewership in the 32-year history of the event.



“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” said George. “This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado,” said Coach Prime. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?”

Coach Prime’s impact on the university and Boulder community has been remarkable. Due in part to Coach Prime’s engagement and the visibility he’s created, applications to attend CU Boulder increased 20% from a year ago to over 67,000, including a 18% increase in applications from out-of-state. Applications from prospective students who identify as Black/African American increased 50.5%, and applications from prospective students who identify as non-white increased 29.3%.

Meanwhile, CU sold out all but two home games during the 2024 season, marking the first time the Buffs have sold out four or more games in back-to-back seasons since 1995-96. This past season, home football games brought a combined $93.9 million in direct economic impact to the City of Boulder and $146.5 million in total regional economic impact.

Under Coach Prime’s leadership, the football team has also been excellent in the classroom, posting its best term GPA in program history last fall semester with a mark of 3.011, the first time in program history they’ve recorded above a GPA of 3.0.

“CU Boulder is one of the most innovative campuses in the country, so it’s only natural and appropriate that we have the most innovative coach as well,” said Chancellor Justin Schwartz. “Coach Prime has done a masterful job transforming CU Boulder’s football program into the must-watch matchup nationwide, week after week, and I’m excited to see what the team will accomplish under his leadership in the next five years. He is also committed to a program with the highest level of integrity that emphasizes our student-athletes’ academic performance and helps them achieve their post-football career goals. Thank you to the University of Colorado Board of Regents, President Todd Saliman, and Athletic Director Rick George for their leadership on what is a great day for CU.”

Coach Prime has also immersed himself in the campus community well beyond his role as football coach, serving as a guest lecturer for a class in the university’s College of Media, Communication, and Information, serving as the keynote speaker at the Conference on World Affairs, and speaking to students at both the Leeds School of Business and Colorado Law School. He also attended the grand opening of the university’s Center for African & African American Studies located on campus.

The extension increases Coach Prime’s yearly base salary to $10 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12 and among the top 10 highest-paid head football coaches in the country.

CU Boulder is a non-profit, public institution, and no tuition or state funding dollars are being utilized in this contract. Coach Prime’s extension is paid for exclusively from the Athletic Department budget, which comprises media rights, ticket and merchandise sales, donations and sponsorships.

With Coach Prime’s commitment to the University of Colorado Boulder now set, fans are encouraged to show their commitment to Coach and CU football by donating to the CU Buff Club.

Coach Prime is represented by SMAC Entertainment, who was instrumental in the extension of this agreement.