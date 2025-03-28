Civil rights attorney donates to first-ever HBCU hockey program

Tennessee State University (TSU) made history by establishing the first-ever NCAA Division I men’s hockey program at an HBCU. In a significant show of support, renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump has donated $10,000 to assist the team’s fundraising efforts. ?

TSU announced plans for the hockey program in June 2023 to promote diversity and inclusion within the sport. The initiative began as a club-level team with aspirations to attain NCAA Division I status. By April 2024, the HBCU had appointed Duanté Abercrombie as the inaugural head coach. Marking a significant step forward for the program. The team is set to commence its first season in 2025. ?

Ben Crump, widely recognized for his work in civil rights law, has represented families in high-profile cases such as those of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd. His dedication to justice and equality has earned him national acclaim.?

Supporting History

Crump expressed his enthusiasm for supporting TSU’s groundbreaking hockey program, saying, “I am honored to support Tennessee State University as they break barriers and bring diversity to the sport of hockey.” He emphasized that the team’s formation is about more than just competition; it is also about expanding opportunities and challenging stereotypes.

“This team represents more than just competition on the ice — it’s about expanding opportunities, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for future generations of Black athletes in hockey. I encourage others to join me in this important cause and help TSU make history.”

For its initial two seasons, TSU’s hockey program has set a fundraising goal of $5 million to cover operational costs. Including scholarships and facilities. Crump’s contribution is a big step toward achieving this target, and he encourages others to join him in supporting this historic endeavor. ?

“Tennessee State University is making history, and we’re also shaping the future of hockey,” said TSU hockey coach Duanté Ambercrombie. “We are incredibly grateful for Attorney Crump’s generous support. And we hope others will join us in building something truly special.”

The establishment of TSU’s hockey team represents a pivotal moment for HBCUs and the sport of hockey. It symbolizes progress toward greater inclusivity and representation in a sport in which Black Americans have not typically participated. As the team prepares for its inaugural season. Support from figures like Ben Crump can go a long way toward changing the optics of NCAA collegiate hockey.?