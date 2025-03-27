Hall of Fame HBCU basketball coach dies at 76

ORANGEBURG, SC – The South Carolina State (SC State) Athletics Department is mourning the passing of retired Hall of Fame HBCU basketball coach Lyman Foster. Foster, 76, died Monday evening at his Orangeburg residence. Arrangements will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

“We are all saddened by the passing of Coach Lyman Foster,” SC State interim Athletics Director Oliver “Buddy” Pough said. “He was a part of the great athletic legacy here at SC State and will be missed. The University offers its condolences and support to his family and all who loved him. He was a great coach and an outstanding professor in the PE department. We ask prayers for the family from the community during this sad time.”

A Tuskegee, AL native, Foster began his SC State coaching career in 1974-1975 as an assistant to the late Willie Simon. When the University reinstated its women’s basketball program. As Simon’s assistant, he helped the Lady Bulldogs to 305 victories and just 93 losses during a 14-year stint (1974-1988). SC State became one of the most dominant women’s programs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the nation during his tenure as Simon’s assistant.

Stellar Career

During the period, the Lady Bulldogs won five MEAC championships. Several AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) state and regional titles. Captured the AIAW Division II National Crown during the 1978-79 season, after finishing as the national runner-up the previous year. In 1982-1983, the HBCU earned a berth in the NCAA playoffs when the Lady Bulldogs defeated LaSalle 85-67 on the road to become the first HBCU team – men or women – to win an NCAA postseason tournament game.

Foster, who also served as a physical education professor at SC State. Succeeded Simon as head coach following the 1987-1988 campaign. He went on to compile a five-year (1988-1983) 79-68 record and won three MEAC crowns. In addition, he was the men’s golf coach for the Bulldogs for five seasons (1988-1993) and guided SC State to three National Minority Collegiate Golf titles and two runner-up finishes.

Hall of Famer

He was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame as an individual in 2004 after going in as a member of the AIAW National Championship Team in 2000.

The Alabama State graduate began his college coaching career at Coppin State in Baltimore, MD, as a men’s assistant for one season (1971-1972), before joining the Physical Education Department at SC State as an instructor.

Also, during a 13-year high school coaching career, which included stops at Scot’s Branch, Holly Hill-Roberts, and Orangeburg-Wilkinson, he won 270 games and reached the state championship finals three times. He later served three seasons (2012-2015) a volunteer assistant for the Claflin women’s team.

Foster earned a bachelor’s at Alabama State in 1970 and a master’s from Pittsburgh in 1971. He did further study at the University of Alabama,

He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for over 50 years, a longtime basketball official in the Palmetto State, and a member of several coaching and community organizations. Foster is survived by his wife, Linda W. Foster of the home; two children: Shana and Sean; a granddaughter and other relatives and friends.