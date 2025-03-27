Grambling hires consulting firm for review of athletics program

GRAMBLING, La. | As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic growth, Grambling State University has partnered with College Sports Solutions (CSS) to conduct a comprehensive operational review of its intercollegiate athletics program.

The engagement, which officially began on March 17, 2025, is designed to position GSU Athletics for long-term success by evaluating current operations and identifying forward-looking strategies that align with the university’s mission, values, and future aspirations.

Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, expressed enthusiasm for the engagement and the opportunity it presents for GSU Athletics. “This is about elevating every aspect of the student-athlete experience while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our programs,” said Dr. Scott. “CSS understands the landscape of HBCU athletics and the competitive demands of today’s college sports environment. Their insights will be invaluable as we strive to build a model athletics program grounded in integrity, innovation, and impact.”

The timing of this engagement is especially critical. As the landscape of NCAA Division I athletics continues to evolve—with ongoing realignment, expanding media rights deals, and the emergence of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities—institutions like Grambling State must be proactive in evaluating how to remain competitive, compliant, and student-centered. This work will help ensure that GSU Athletics is well-positioned to thrive amid these rapidly shifting dynamics.

College Sports Solutions is a nationally respected consulting firm with extensive experience working with collegiate athletics programs, including several within the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

President Martin Lemelle, Jr. emphasized the significance of this initiative in advancing the university’s vision for athletic and institutional distinction.

“Grambling State’s athletic legacy is iconic, and our future must be just as bold. Engaging College Sports Solutions is a decisive step in ensuring that our athletics program is built not just to compete—but to lead,” said Grambling State President Martin Lemelle, Jr. “We are building a culture of excellence on and off the field, and this engagement will help us chart a path that honors our past while preparing for a dynamic and competitive future.”

The review will assess key components of the athletics program, including organizational structure, financial operations, compliance, student-athlete welfare, facilities, and Title IX/gender equity. It will also include benchmarking against peer and aspirational institutions to inform strategic decision-making.



The final report from CSS will include actionable recommendations and will serve as a foundational tool in the university’s continued strategic planning for athletics. Grambling State University anticipates completing the engagement by June 30, 2025.