Former HBCU hoops champ part of NCAA Tournament run in SEC

Davon Barnes is no stranger to the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament. His path to this moment has been shaped by a standout career at Texas Southern University (TSU), an HBCU basketball powerhouse, before making the leap to the SEC at Ole Miss.

As No. 6 seed Ole Miss prepares to face No. 2 seed Michigan State on Friday in the Sweet 16 of the men’s NCAA Tournament, the 6-foot-4 senior guard hopes to help the Rebels continue their Cinderella run in March Madness. Friday’s contest marks Ole Miss’ first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001. In his lone season with the Rebels, Barnes is averaging five points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 38.4% from the field and nearly 73% from the free-throw line in 20.3 minutes per game off the bench.

In the Rebels’ 91-78 second-round victory over No. 3 Iowa State, Barnes contributed four points, four rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes off the bench. If Ole Miss can pull off an upset against the Spartans, the Rebels will advance to their first Elite Eight in program history.

Barnes’ HBCU Roots: Texas Southern Success

Before landing at Ole Miss, Barnes made a name for himself at Texas Southern, one of the most competitive HBCU programs in college basketball. A Memphis, Tenn., native, he played two seasons (2021-2023) at TSU, helping the Tigers win back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament championships and securing consecutive NCAA Tournament berths.

During his time at Texas Southern, Barnes started in 32 of 50 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the floor. His strong performance at the HBCU level made him a key player for the Tigers, proving he could compete nationally.

A Brief Stop at Sam Houston Before the SEC

After his time at Texas Southern, Barnes transferred to Sam Houston State for the 2023-24 season, where he elevated his game further. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, showing his scoring ability against strong competition. His impressive season caught the attention of Ole Miss, leading to his move to the SEC.

Now, as Barnes competes in the NCAA Tournament once again—this time with Ole Miss—he carries the experience and grit he developed as an HBCU basketball player.

Tip-off for Friday’s matchup between Michigan State and Ole Miss is set for 7:09 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.