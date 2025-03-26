Former NFL HC to join Reggie Barlow at Tennessee State

In a major move for HBCU football, former NFL head coach and Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will join Tennessee State University (TSU) as the team’s new defensive coordinator. New head coach Reggie Barlow confirmed the news during his introductory press conference. Highlighting Williams’s extensive experience and deep football acumen as key assets for the Tigers.

A Coaching Veteran with Championship Pedigree

Gregg Williams brings decades of NFL experience to Tennessee State, having served as a defensive coordinator and head coach at multiple NFL franchises. Most notably, he was the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints when they secured victory in Super Bowl XLIV. His coaching resume also includes stints with the Buffalo Bills (head coach, 2001-2003), Washington, the Tennessee Titans, and the Cleveland Browns.

Williams’ aggressive defensive schemes have long been recognized for their effectiveness. He previously worked in Nashville as the Titans’ defensive coordinator, making this return to the city a homecoming of sorts. “Gregg Williams, who’s an all-time NFL coach and defensive coordinator, has done a great job wherever he’s gone,” said Barlow. “He was a defensive coordinator here in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans, and we play in that same stadium. And he’s coming.”

On Field Reunion

Barlow and Williams have a well-established professional relationship, having worked together during the 2023 XFL season with the D.C. Defenders. Barlow was the head coach, and Williams served as the defensive coordinator, helping the team reach the XFL Championship Game. Their collaboration was highly successful, making this reunion at Tennessee State an exciting prospect for the program.

“I think it’ll be good for our student-athletes just to be able to learn and hear from him,” Barlow said. “Greg is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around from a football standpoint. His intelligence, his knowledge, just the things that he knows about the game—we’ve learned a lot from him over the years. Coach is also a really good coordinator.”

Williams is expected to officially take over his role following the conclusion of the UFL season. Where he is currently coaching. “We just got to let them finish the product off that we built with this team [Defenders],” Barlow added. “So our guys are staying back [in Washington]. And then at the [UFL] championship, June 14, after they win that, they’ll be heading their way here to Tennessee State.”

Tennessee State University is poised to continue elevating its HBCU football performance, with Williams now leading the defense. His experience and proven track record at collegiate and professional levels are invaluable to the Tigers’ program. Reggie Barlow replaces Eddie George as head coach, who departed for Bowling Green after leading the HBCU to one of its most successful seasons in recent history. Tennessee State will open its 2025 season at the John Merritt Classic against North Carolina A&T on August 30. It’s a game that will mark the beginning of an exciting new era for TSU under the leadership of Barlow and Williams.