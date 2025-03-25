HBCU star signs with Klutch Sports after entering transfer portal

Blake Harper, a now former star HBCU freshman leaving Howard University via the NCAA transfer portal, has just signed with Klutch Sports for his NIL representation. Klutch Sports is a top sports agency known for representing names like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Klutch’s strong network in professional sports and entertainment gives its NIL clients a competitive edge in maximizing their earning potential while still in college.

Harper’s decision to join Klutch Sports is another indication that his career is heading to the next level. The agency has gained a reputation for being player-focused, helping athletes secure lucrative contracts, endorsements, and business opportunities, which is exactly what Harper is aiming for. The announcement about his signing came out on X (formerly Twitter) on March 24, 2025, just hours after he entered the transfer portal. The quick turnaround raised questions about what this deal means for his future.

HBCU star freshman

Blake Harper became a star at Howard University during his freshman year. He won the MEAC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards, proving himself to be one of the best college basketball players. His impressive scoring and playmaking skills got the attention of scouts and media.

HBCU Gameday featured Harper in an article titled “College Basketball World Eyeing HBCU Star Freshman.” The piece highlighted how Harper became one of the most talked-about players in the nation. With so much interest, it became clear that he was likely to take his talents to the next level.

In an emotional moment after losing in the 2025 MEAC tournament, Harper said in the post-game Press conference that it wasn’t about money but more about finding the right fit.

With the NCAA allowing student-athletes to profit from their NIL, Klutch Sports provides services such as:

Brand Deals & Endorsements – Negotiating sponsorships with major companies like Nike, Adidas, Gatorade, and more.

– Negotiating sponsorships with major companies like Nike, Adidas, Gatorade, and more. Marketing & Public Relations – Helping athletes build their personal brands through social media, interviews, and public appearances.

– Helping athletes build their personal brands through social media, interviews, and public appearances. Financial Guidance – Advising on money management, investments, and long-term financial planning.

– Advising on money management, investments, and long-term financial planning. Legal & Compliance Support – Ensuring NIL deals follow NCAA and state regulations.

– Ensuring NIL deals follow NCAA and state regulations. Career Development – Preparing athletes for potential pro careers and business ventures beyond sports.

