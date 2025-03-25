HBCU defensive back drawing interest from NFL teams

Jackson State defensive back Robert McDaniel has caught the attention of multiple NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals emerging as two of the most interested parties.

McDaniel met with both teams during the HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl, where he showcased his versatility and athleticism. He confirmed these meetings in an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

“I met with more than 16 teams,” McDaniel told Melo. “I had great meetings with the Ravens, Packers, Saints, Commanders, and Cardinals. Those are some of the teams that come to mind.”

McDaniel impressed scouts at the HBCU Combine, posting a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, a 38.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-8 broad jump. His production on the field has been equally impressive. After beginning his career at Alcorn State, he transferred to Jackson State, where he delivered his best season in 2024. McDaniel recorded 48 total tackles (30 solo, 18 assisted), 4 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions.

Saints and Cardinals Eyeing McDaniel’s Versatility



The Saints have an immediate need at cornerback and could use depth at safety in the future, making McDaniel a potential value pick in the later rounds. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, who currently hold six picks in the draft but do not have a sixth-round selection, are also intrigued by McDaniel’s ability to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield.

“Honestly, just playing different positions helped me,” McDaniel told HBCU Legends when discussing his versatility. “Knowing the defense, knowing where I should fit, and being able to play corner, nickel, or safety. It shows how versatile I am. I’m a very fast learner, and that’s one of my strengths.”

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis value versatility in the secondary, which aligns with McDaniel’s ability to adapt to multiple roles. Though Arizona’s starting defensive backfield is largely set, adding depth with a player like McDaniel could be a smart move in a league that increasingly values defensive flexibility.

McDaniel Projects as a Late-Round NFL Pick or Priority Free Agent

Robert McDaniel is currently projected as a mid-to-late Day three NFL Draft pick or a priority undrafted free agent. Both the Saints and Cardinals could benefit from adding a versatile, high-upside prospect who has shown steady improvement throughout his collegiate career. Whether he hears his name called late in the draft or signs as an undrafted free agent, McDaniel’s ability to adapt and contribute across the secondary makes him a player to watch.