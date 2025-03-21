Former NFL star is rumored leader in Tennessee State HC search

According to a recent report by FootballScoop.com, Reggie Barlow has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Eddie George as the head football coach at Tennessee State University (TSU). Barlow’s extensive experience as both an NFL player and an HBCU football coach. Coupled with his recent success in the XFL, positions him as a strong contender for the role.?

NFL Playing Career

Barlow’s professional football journey began when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. His NFL career spanned eight seasons, during which he played as a wide receiver and return specialist for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over 82 career games, Barlow recorded 39 receptions for 522 yards and one touchdown. ?

Barlow’s most significant contributions came on special teams. He returned 80 kickoffs for 1,855 yards, averaging 23.2 yards per return, and scored one kickoff return touchdown. Additionally, he returned 158 punts for 1,639 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per return, and scored two punt return touchdowns.

In 1998, Barlow led the NFL in punt return yards, amassing 555 yards on 43 returns, and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. His performance that season remains among the top single-season punt return yardage totals in league history. ? Barlow’s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers culminated in a Super Bowl XXXVII victory, earning him a championship ring.

In 2013, Barlow was inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hall of Fame in recognition of his collegiate achievements.

Coaching Career and HBCU Contributions

Transitioning from player to coach, Barlow returned to his alma mater, Alabama State University, where he served as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to head coach from 2007 to 2014. He achieved a 49-42 record during his tenure, mentoring players like Super Bowl champion Tarvaris Jackson.

In 2016, Reggie Barlow took the helm at Virginia State University (VSU), another prominent HBCU football program. Under his leadership, the Trojans experienced significant success, notably an undefeated regular season in 2017—the first in the school’s history. This achievement led to a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Championship, and Barlow was honored as the CIAA Coach of the Year. Over six seasons, he compiled a commendable 34-16 overall record at VSU.

XFL Achievements

Barlow’s coaching prowess extended to the professional ranks when he accepted the head coach position with the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2022. In the 2023 season, he led the Defenders to a league-best 9-1 record. Earning recognition as the XFL Coach of the Year. His team excelled offensively, leading the league in rushing yards (1,490) and rushing touchdowns (18). Defensively, the Defenders were formidable, ranking second in sacks (29) and first in defensive touchdowns.

Potential Transition to Tennessee State University

Should Barlow assume the head coaching role at TSU, he would be succeeding another NFL luminary, Eddie George. George, a former Tennessee Titans running back and Heisman Trophy winner, brought significant attention to TSU during his tenure. Barlow’s appointment would continue the tradition of integrating high-profile NFL experience into the program. His deep roots in HBCU football and his professional playing and coaching experience make him a fitting choice to lead TSU’s football program into its next chapter.?

Reggie Barlow’s career trajectory showcases a consistent commitment to excellence on the field and from the sidelines. His potential move to Tennessee State University underscores the institution’s dedication to fostering a competitive and dynamic football program within the HBCU community beyond Eddie George’s tenure.