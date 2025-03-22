In response to circulating rumors about his potential appointment as head coach of Tennessee State University’s (TSU) HBCU football program, Jeff Fisher has firmly denied any such intentions. He stated, “Let’s clear this up right now; there was never interest by either party regarding the coaching vacancy at Tennessee State.” Fisher further emphasized his dedication to his current position: “I am 100 percent committed to my current job as commissioner of Arena Football.”

Jeff Fisher boasts a distinguished coaching career in the National Football League (NFL) over two decades. He began as an interim head coach for the Houston Oilers in 1994, a team that later became the Tennessee Titans. Fisher led the Titans to a Super Bowl XXXIV appearance in 1999, narrowly losing to the St. Louis Rams. He remained with the franchise until 2010, becoming the winningest coach in its history. In 2012, Fisher took the helm of the St. Louis Rams (later the Los Angeles Rams), coaching there until 2016. After a brief hiatus, he returned to coaching in 2022 with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL), now known as the American Football 1 (AF1) league, where he continues to contribute his expertise.

Where the rumor oiriginated

These rumors originated from a tweet by W. Keith Friedman, who identified himself on X.com (formerly Twitter) as a freelance journalist. However, investigations into Friedman’s credentials reveal a lack of verifiable journalistic work or affiliations, casting doubt on the legitimacy of his claims. This incident underscores the growing concern over misinformation spread by unverified sources on social media platforms.

Tennessee State University is actively seeking a successor to Eddie George, who recently accepted the head coaching position at Bowling Green. Among the potential candidates is Reggie Barlow, the head coach of the D.C. Defenders in the United Football League, known for his extensive experience and success in HBCU football.

This episode reminds us of the importance of verifying information through credible sources, especially regarding prominent figures and their interactions with HBCU institutions. It highlights the necessity for due diligence and reliance on established news outlets when assessing the validity of such claims.