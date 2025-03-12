Destiny Howell’s return propels Bison in MEAC tourney first round

Destiny Howell’s triumphant return to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament has been a beacon of resilience for Howard University’s women’s HBCU basketball team. After being sidelined for the 2023-2024 season due to an ACL injury. Howell’s comeback game in the opening round against Delaware State has invigorated the Bison and underscored her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the game.

Starting things off right

In the 2025 MEAC Tournament quarterfinals, Howard University, seeded second, faced off against the seventh-seeded Delaware State Hornets. The Bison dominated the game, securing a decisive 85-39 victory. Howell led the charge with a stellar performance, contributing 15 points and 3 assists. Her shooting accuracy was noteworthy, hitting 4 of 7 attempts from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line

Throughout the season, Howell has consistently demonstrated her prowess on the court. In a recent matchup against South Carolina State, she delivered a game-high 21 points, leading four Bison players who scored in double figures. This performance was instrumental in Howard’s commanding 89-39 victory over SC State

Howell’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. She was honored with a spot on the 2025 All-MEAC First Team, a testament to her skill and dedication. This accolade is particularly significant given her previous recognition as the 2023 MEAC Player of the Year and the 2022 MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player

Reflecting on her HBCU basketball journey, Howell expressed gratitude and determination. “Just last year I didn’t have this experience of being out there on the floor,” she said during the post game presser. “It feels good to be back, it feels really good to be back, just being in that dark place, not being able to play basketball was really tough fore me the entire year.”

As the Bison advance in the MEAC Tournament, Destiny Howell’s leadership and performance will be pivotal. Her journey from injury to excellence embodies the spirit of perseverance and the pursuit of greatness within HBCU women’s basketball.