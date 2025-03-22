Norfolk State represents on big stage in close loss to Maryland

Norfolk State may not have pulled off the upset, but the Spartans once again proved why they’re the pride of HBCU women’s basketball. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 13 seed Norfolk State gave No. 4 seed Maryland all it could handle before falling 82-69 in College Park. And make no mistake about it—this wasn’t a case of a heavy favorite coasting through an HBCU opponent. Norfolk State came to win.

Head coach Larry Vickers’ team came out fearless, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in front of a crowd of over 7,000 at the XFINITY Center. It was a bold statement by the MEAC champions, a team that had already won 30 games entering the matchup. The Spartans pushed the pace, locked in defensively, and showed that an HBCU program could stand toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s most respected Power Five teams.

Led by Diamond Johnson’s 18 points and Kierra Wheeler’s 20-point, 7-rebound performance, Norfolk State played Maryland even through the first half and trailed by just two at the break. The Spartans forced turnovers, converted fast break points, and played with relentless energy— symbolic of HBCU basketball pride. Even when Maryland surged in the third quarter, hitting six threes and all 12 of their free throw attempts, Norfolk State kept fighting.

Coach Vickers didn’t shy away from the significance of the moment, nor the challenges that HBCU teams continue to face. “We walked into this game prepared, focused, and determined,” Vickers said postgame. “This group won 30 games this year, and they deserve more respect when the Spartan head walks into your gym.”

His words echoed a broader conversation about HBCU programs earning their place—not just in the tournament, but in national respect.

For Johnson and Wheeler, the game was about more than stats—it was about growth.

“Last year against Stanford, it wasn’t close,” Wheeler said. “This year, we came back stronger. That loss motivated us.” The two stars credited their work ethic and their bond, one forged in the gym and tested under the national spotlight. “As an HBCU, we’ve got to stick together,” Wheeler added. “We don’t get to separate. That shows on the court.”

Maryland’s size and sharp shooting eventually wore Norfolk State down, but the Spartans never stopped competing. The game featured five lead changes and was tied once—far from the blowout most pundits expected.

Norfolk State didn’t just represent itself—it represented every HBCU fighting for recognition. And they did it with heart, hustle, and the unmistakable belief that they belonged.