Eddie George adds son of former NFL HC to coaching staff

Former Tennessee State defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher is following Eddie George to Bowling Green to serve as the Falcons defensive coordinator. The news of Fisher departing the Nashville-based HBCU was first reported by FCS Football Central’s Zach McKinnell. Fisher, the son of former NFL’s Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher, served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons under George’s leadership.

Fisher released a statement on X — formerly known as Twitter — confirming that he was joining George’s staff.

“Big Blue. 4 years went by fast. It was truly an honor. To the players – only we know what happened inside the walls of our locker room. Your endurance and perseverance was unmatched in college football – and you walked away champions. Thank you for always being THE STANDARD!,” Fisher wrote in the message.

Defense played a critical role in Tennessee State’s improvement on the gridiron as the HBCU increased its win totals each season in the four-year span. In the 2024 campaign, TSU finished 9-4, secured a portion of the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference championship, and earned a spot in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Even more, TSU finished the 2024 season fourth in the Big South-OVC in scoring defense, allowing 24.2 points per game. The Tigers also ranked third in total defense (337.5 yards allowed per game) while leading the league in passing yards allowed (189.5) per contest.

Fisher played college football at Montana as a linebacker. He later transitioned into coaching with the elder Fisher, serving in roles with the Titans and Rams. After acquiring some NFL coaching experience, he later coached at Southern Utah and Auburn.

Bowling Green hired George on March 9. George led the Tigers to a 24-22 record in four seasons and the program’s first Big South-OVC title since 1999.

Now, Fisher joins Eddie George’s staff on a Bowling Green team that finished 7-6 last season, ranked fourth in total defense (333.3 yards) and scoring defense in the Mid-American Conference.