Former SWAC champion player joins SIAC coaching staff

Tuskegee football announced Wednesday that former SWAC championship-winning player and Lane assistant John Carter will be the Golden Tigers’ linebackers coach for the 2025 HBCU football season.

After serving two years as the Dragons’ linebackers coach and video coordinator, Carter comes to Tuskegee. Lane’s linebackers’ group played a key part in the team’s success defensively. Last season, the Dragons’ defense tallied 644 total tackles, 65 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. The unit also forced eight fumbles while recovering seven and intercepted six passes.

In 2023, Carter anchored a defensive group that registered 633 total tackles, with 68 tackles for loss and 20 sacks. The unit also forced six interceptions and seven fumbles.

Before Lane, Carter — a former Grambling State football standout — gained a wealth of experience from other high school and collegiate stops in his career. Those include serving as the assistant defensive line coach at SWAC HBCU Texas Southern, helping the Tigers elevate to No. 2 in the FCS in interceptions.

Carter served as the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Franklin High School. At Franklin, Carter’s defense led Class 2A in takeaways. He also served as the defensive coordinator at Pro-Vision Academy, helping the team capture its first state championship in program history.

The Houston native is no stranger to success. He gained recognition from the community as he was responsible for mentoring two high school All-Americans and multiple Division I prospects.

Before he entered the coaching ranks, Carter played for GSU from 2005 to 2009, helping the program secure a SWAC title and Black College Football national championship in 2005 under the leadership of Melvin Spears and a second SWAC title in 2008 under Rod Broadway’s leadership.