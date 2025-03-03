A look at Carson Vinson and his draft stock after the NFL Combine

Carson Vinson, a standout offensive tackle from Alabama A&M, an HBCU in Huntsville, Alabama, has been making waves in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 305 pounds, Vinson’s impressive physical attributes and on-field performance have garnered attention from scouts and analysts alike. Vinson’s journey to the NFL Combine is particularly noteworthy as he was the first HBCU prospect to receive a Senior Bowl invite this year.

His participation in the Senior Bowl provided him with a platform to showcase his skills against top-tier talent, further solidifying his reputation as one of the premier FCS tackles in this draft class.

During the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Vinson continued to impress. He recorded an official 40-yard dash time of 5.12 seconds, demonstrating notable speed for a player of his size.

Analysts have praised his thick, rugged build, good length, and heavy hands, all of which contribute to his physical, aggressive playing style.

Despite his achievements, Vinson’s draft projections vary. Some sources rank him as the 37th offensive lineman, projecting him as a sixth-round pick.

However, his performances at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine have likely improved his stock, making the Alabama A&M alum a potential mid-round selection.

Vinson’s participation in these high-profile events underscores his readiness to transition to the professional level. As the lone current HBCU player at the Combine, he carries the aspirations of many, aiming to pave the way for future prospects from similar backgrounds.

Carson Vinson’s blend of physical attributes, competitive performances, and resilience positions him as an intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Teams seeking a physically imposing and aggressive offensive tackle may find Vinson to be a valuable addition to their roster. Vinson is aiming to become the first HBCU player to be selected in the NFL Draft since former Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden was taken by the New England Patriots in 2023.