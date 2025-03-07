Norfolk State women finish undefeated in MEAC play

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Norfolk State women’s basketball team produced a strong second half in one of its most important games of the season, leading to a 68-56 win on Thursday evening.

The Spartans clinched the outright MEAC Regular Season Championship with the win, along with the No. 1 seed in upcoming MEAC Tournament.



Graduate guard Diamond Johnson led Norfolk State with 25 points, adding eight rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Senior forward Kierra Wheeler posted her 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.



Sophomore guard Anjanae Richardson also scored in double-figures, recording 12 points.



Howard jumped out to an early 5-2 lead behind a 3-pointer from Destiny Howell. The Spartans answered back with a 6-0 run of their own, taking a three-point lead.



The Bison battled back following a time out, tying the game before Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer. HU gained the momentum back through the final two minutes of the quarter, holding the Spartans scoreless while obtaining a three-point edge.





Howard continued controlling the contest on both sides of ball, extending its advantage to eight points, while NSU remained scoreless for the first three minutes of the second quarter. Makoye Diawara ended the scoring drought by sinking a pair of free throws. Wheeler knocked down a big 3-pointer, getting NSU within three points with 3:51 to play in the half.



Da’naijah Williams picked off the Bison leading to a layup from Wheeler, pulling NSU within one point, but Howard answered back on the following possession with a pullup 3-pointer of its own. HU carried the momentum heading into the locker room, securing a three-point edge with a free throw.



Norfolk State found its stride to open the second half, going on a 10-2 run to take its first lead since the 2:06 mark of the first quarter. Tyana Walker ended the Spartans’ scoring spree, draining a 3-pointer to get HU back within two points at 35-33.



Wheeler showed off her strength, fighting her way to the rim for a layup and extending the advantage to six. Howard scored the last four points of the third quarter, capped off by Zennia Thomas getting to the rim for the lay in.



Clark got the Spartans going to open the fourth quarter, driving to the rim for a layup. Richardson extend the NSU lead to its largest so far at 47-39 on the next possession, before the Bison rattled off the next six points.



Norfolk State silenced Burr Gymnasium with back-to-back layups from Johnson and Wheeler, gaining the six-point edge. The Spartans continued their strong performance on the offensive side of the ball, scoring the next five points and building the advantage to 11 points.



Sa’lah Hemingway ended the Bison’s scoring drought with a jumper from the top of the paint. Norfolk State put the game away for good behind an and-one jumper from Johnson and a Williams 3-pointer.



Johnson took the game into her own hands in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points which allowed NSU to pick up its first win at Burr Gymnasium since Jan. 11, 2020.