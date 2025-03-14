Norfolk State men back in MEAC title game

Norfolk, VA – The Norfolk State Spartans, an HBCU powerhouse, are back in the MEAC Championship Game after a gritty 58-55 semifinal victory over Morgan State at Scope Arena. The win marks a return to the big stage for a program that has experienced the highs of championships and the lows of near-misses over the past five seasons.

For Christian Ings, this moment is personal. A key part of Norfolk State’s 2022 MEAC Championship team, he felt the sting of back-to-back disappointments, first losing the 2023 title game to Howard, then falling to Howard again in last year’s semifinals.

“To not make it this far last year definitely left a bad taste in the locker room,” Ings said. “The seniors from last year told me before they left, like, ‘Yo, it’s your turn next year. You gotta make it. You gotta make it for us.’”

Ings delivered in a big way, leading all scorers with 19 points and knocking down clutch shots to keep the Spartans in control late. Brian Moore Jr. added 14 points, including a powerful dunk in the final minutes that helped secure the win.

Norfolk State’s Championship Journey: Five Years of Ups & Downs

Under Coach Rob Jones, Norfolk State dominated the MEAC in 2021 and 2022, winning back-to-back championships and making consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. But the past two seasons tested the program’s resilience.

2023: Norfolk State made the title game but lost to Howard .

Norfolk State made the title game but lost to . 2024: The Spartans were eliminated in the semifinals—again by Howard.

Now, after two years of frustration, they have a chance to reclaim their place atop the MEAC.

“We gotta play with more desperation and urgency because we’re not guaranteed anything,” said Jones. “When you want to win the league, you gotta do more, or those 23 wins don’t mean anything.”

Why Brian Moore Jr. Chose His HBCU

That winning culture is exactly why Brian Moore Jr. transferred to Norfolk State.

“I wanted to be at a place that really cared about basketball,” Moore Jr. said. “That was the biggest thing when I went to the portal. It makes a difference when you have fans who show up, when you’re playing for a program that expects to win.”

Moore Jr. was crucial down the stretch, scoring 10 of his 14 points in the second half. His defense and intensity helped Norfolk rally from a 28-25 halftime deficit.

One More Game for a MEAC Title

With one more win, Norfolk State can avoid the disappointment of the past two years and bring the championship back home.

“We’ve been waiting for this,” Ings said. “Now, we just have to finish the job.”

The MEAC Championship Game tips off on Saturday at 1pm, with Norfolk State just one win away from reclaiming its spot at the top of HBCU basketball.