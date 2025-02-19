Shaq’s son continues HBCU hoops growth with first double double

Shaqir O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal, continues to make significant strides in his HBCU basketball career at Florida A&M University (FAMU.) On February 17, 2025, during a home game against Alcorn State, Shaqir recorded his first double-double, contributing 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks to the Rattlers’ 85-76 victory.

Shaqir transferred to FAMU from Texas Southern University in July 2024. He played 20 games at Texas Southern during the 2022-2023 season, averaging 1.4 points per game. His move to FAMU was seen as an opportunity to further develop his skills and an opportunity for “Baby Shaq” to make a more substantial impact on the court.

In the game against Alcorn State, Shaqir was one of five Rattlers to score in double digits. Milton Matthews led the team with 26 points, followed by Ja’Derryus Eatmon with 16 points. Shaqir’s 12-point contribution and his defensive prowess played a crucial role in securing the win. The Rattlers maintained a lead throughout the game, ending the first half ahead 42-34 and continuing their dominance in the second half.

This achievement not only highlights Shaqir’s growth as a player but also underscores the competitive spirit and talent nurtured within HBCU basketball programs. His decision to continue his collegiate career at an HBCU, despite the opportunities available as the son of an NBA legend like Shaq, reflects a growing trend among athletes recognizing not only the rich history and opportunities these institutions offer but also as a hub for developing talent.

Shaqir’s journey at FAMU has been marked by consistent improvement. Earlier in the season, he delivered a standout performance against Trinity Baptist on November 22, 2024, scoring a career-high 26 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and blocking four shots, leading the Rattlers to a decisive 110-68 victory.

Throughout the season, Shaqir has maintained solid averages of 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, with a commendable field goal percentage of 51.4%.

As the season progresses, Shaqir O’Neal’s development will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. This performance is a testament to both Shaqir’s development and FAMU’s remarkable turnaround this season. After a challenging start, the Rattlers have achieved a balanced 12-12 overall record, with an impressive 9-4 standing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Notably, the team has secured a four-game winning streak and boasts a strong 8-2 record on their home court.