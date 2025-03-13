HBCU hoops No.1 seed loses to rival in opening round of tourney

In a stunning upset at the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament, the Grambling State Tigers men’s basketball team secured a stunning overtime upset over its rival and top-seeded Southern University Jaguars. This victory reminds us of the unpredictable nature of HBCU basketball’s March Madness and significantly alters the landscape of the SWAC tournament heading into the semifinal round.

Game Recap: Key Statistics and Highlights

Grambling State entered the tournament as the eighth seed, facing a formidable opponent in Southern University, a team that has been a powerhouse in HBCU basketball this season. The Tigers displayed exceptional resilience and strategy, leading to a final score of 65-62 in favor of Grambling State.

Key Statistics:

Field Goal Percentage: Grambling State shot 32.2% from the field, while Southern was not far behind with a 31.9% shooting performance.

Three-Point Shooting: The Tigers were slightly more efficient beyond the arc, converting 7 of 21 attempts (33.3%), whereas the Jaguars managed only 3 of 17 (17.6%).

Points on Turnovers: Grambling capitalized more effectively on mistakes, scoring 23 points off turnovers compared to Southern's 11.

Grambling’s senior guard Mikale Stevenson led all scorers with 17 points, adding three steals and five rebounds to his stat line.

Previous Encounter: A Different Outcome

In their last meeting during the regular season, Southern University emerged victorious with a 71-64 win over Grambling State. That game was characterized by Southern’s defensive prowess and clutch shooting in the final minutes. However, the Tigers analyzed their previous shortcomings and adjusted their game plan accordingly for the tournament matchup.

Implications for the SWAC Tournament and HBCU Basketball

Southern University came into March as one of the elite programs in HBCU basketball. Its unexpected early exit from the tournament is sure to shake up the SWAC Tournament and open the door for other teams to vie for the championship.

As the tournament progresses, Grambling State’s momentum positions them as a formidable contender. Their ability to execute under pressure and adapt strategies based on previous encounters demonstrates a level of maturity and preparedness that could propel them further in the competition.