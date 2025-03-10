Undrafted HBCU player gets huge NFL contract extension

Markquese Bell’s journey from Florida A&M University (FAMU), a prominent Historically Black College and University (HBCU), to securing a substantial NFL contract with the Dallas Cowboys epitomizes resilience and determination. Recently, Bell agreed to a three-year deal valued at up to $12 million with the Cowboys.

Contract Details

The agreement ensures Bell’s continued presence in the Cowboys’ defense through the 2028 season. The contract, averaging $4 million annually, includes a prorated signing bonus, effectively managing the team’s salary cap. This extension reflects the Cowboys’ confidence in Bell’s abilities and their commitment to retaining key defensive talent. Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reports that as a restricted free agent, the Cowboys could have placed a tender on him before allowing him to take offers from other teams. Giving them the right to match any offer and receive compensation for their loss if the tender was of the second or first-round variety.

As an undrafted player, the original round tender was not in play for Bell, technically, making use of a simple Right of First Refusal — the equivalent — a likely outcome in lieu of a deal landing, seeing as the Cowboys never had any plans of letting Bell leave.

From FAMU to the NFL

Bell’s path to the NFL was unconventional. After transferring from the University of Maryland, he joined FAMU in 2019. During the 2021 season, Bell recorded 95 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and an interception over 12 starts, earning first-team all-conference honors. Despite his collegiate success, Bell went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft but secured a spot with the Cowboys as a free agent.

NFL Career Progression

Bell’s rookie season in 2022 saw limited action, with appearances in five games and one recorded tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. However, the 2023 season marked a turning point. Transitioning from safety to linebacker due to team needs, Bell played all 17 games, starting eight. He amassed 94 tackles, including 60 solo tackles, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles, contributing significantly to the Cowboys’ NFC East title. His performance earned him the NFL’s HBCU Spotlight Player of the Year award for 2023.

Significance of HBCU Representation

Bell’s achievements highlight the talent emerging from HBCU football programs like FAMU. His journey underscores the importance of these institutions in nurturing athletes who excel at professional levels, inspiring future generations from similar backgrounds. Markquese Bell’s story is a testament to perseverance and the impactful role of HBCUs in shaping athletes ready to compete on the NFL stage.