HBCU basketball has five in national title race

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have made a significant impact on the 2025 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship, with five teams—Dillard University, Florida Memorial University, Langston University, Stillman College, and Xavier University of Louisiana—earning their spots in the 64-team tournament. Their participation underscores the competitive spirit and excellence prevalent within HBCU athletic programs.

Dillard University Bleu Devils

The Dillard Bleu Devils secured their first NAIA tournament berth since 2018 by clinching the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) championship. In a thrilling final, Dillard edged out Philander Smith College with a last-second layup, sealing a 19-11 season record. Entering the tournament as the 15th seed in the Duer Quadrant, they are set to face William Woods University (Mo.), a team riding a 23-game winning streak and boasting a 28-2 record. This matchup presents a formidable challenge for Dillard as they aim to make a deep tournament run.

Florida Memorial University Lions

The Florida Memorial Lions earned an at-large bid to the tournament after a strong 23-7 season. Despite falling short in the Sun Conference semifinals to eventual champions Ave Maria University, their performance throughout the season secured them the 9th seed in the Naismith Quadrant. They will face Friends University (Kan.) in the opening round, a team that finished as runners-up in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) championship. Florida Memorial’s consistent play and resilience position them well for a competitive tournament showing.

Langston University Lions

Langston University, an HBCU powerhouse, continues its dominance with a third consecutive Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) tournament title, culminating in a 24-7 record. Their championship game showcased resilience, overcoming a late deficit to secure a 65-62 victory over Nelson University. Senior guard Mario McKinney’s clutch performance and Bryce Monroe’s tournament MVP honors highlight the team’s depth and experience. As the 4th seed in the Naismith Quadrant, Langston faces Saint Mary (Kan.), marking their return to the national tournament after a 12-year hiatus. Langston’s recent success and experience make them a team to watch in this year’s tournament.

Stillman College Tigers

The Stillman Tigers return to the NAIA tournament for the first time since 2022, earning an at-large bid with an 18-11 record. Despite a semifinal loss in the HBCUAC tournament, their strong regular-season performance secured them the 16th seed in the Liston Quadrant. They are set to compete against LSU Alexandria, the Red River Athletic Conference champions with a formidable 28-2 record. This opening-round game presents a significant challenge for Stillman as they aim to advance further in the tournament.

Xavier University of Louisiana Gold Rush



The Xavier Gold Rush continue their tradition of excellence with their fifth NAIA tournament appearance in six seasons, holding a 20-9 record. Despite an early exit in the Red River Athletic Conference tournament, their overall performance secured them the 14th seed in the Cramer Quadrant. They will face Ave Maria University (Fla.), the Sun Conference champions. Xavier’s experience and resilience make them a formidable opponent in the tournament.



The inclusion of these five HBCU teams in the 2025 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship highlights the talent and competitiveness within HBCU athletics. As the tournament unfolds, these teams will not only represent their institutions but also the rich legacy of HBCU basketball on the national stage.