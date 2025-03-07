SIAC announces women’s postseason awards

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SIAC women’s basketball selections, along with its postseason awards, on Wednesday.

SIAC coaches and sports information directors voted on the players selected for each team as well as the league’s Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

Allen guard Taliah Wesley was named the SIAC Player of the Year while Clark Atlanta head coach Tony Bailey earned the league’s Coach of the Year honors. CAU forward Corriana Evans earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, Edward Waters guard Mia Morrel received Newcomer of the Year, Allen guard Eboni Clay notched Freshman of the Year honors while Spring Hill forward Marta Duda earned Elite 16 honors.

Wesley averaged a league-high 17.8 points while shooting 44% from the field (second in the SIAC) and 85.6% (first in the league) from the free throw line in 26 games this season. She notched eight double-doubles and tallied double-figure point totals in 23 of Allen’s 26 games. The senior guard also averaged the third-highest rebounds per game (8.2) and finished second in the conference in steals (2.8) per game.

Evans registered 161 total rebounds with 90 coming on the defensive side of the ball in 29 games this season. She also tied for second in the league in blocked shots (36) while averaging 12.2 points per contest.

Morrel averaged 11.4 points while averaging 2.1 three-pointers made (second in the SIAC) per game in 26 contests this season.

Clay became the first Allen player to capture both the league’s Freshman of the Year and earn a spot on the league’s all-freshman squad. She averaged 11.3 points per game — the most among SIAC freshmen players — tallied double figures in 16 of Allen’s 26 games while notching 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.

Bailey led CAU to a 23-6 mark that includes a 15-4 record in conference play and a 10-2 mark in the SIAC East. As a result, he led the Panthers to a No. 1 seed in the division.

Player of the Year

Taliah Wesley

Defensive Player of the Year

Corriana Evans

Newcomer of the Year

Mia Morrel

Freshman of the Year

Eboni Clay

Coach of the Year

Tony Bailey

The complete listing of the SIAC all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.

All-SIAC First Team

Taliah Wesley, Allen

Atreonia Garner, Clark Atlanta

Corriana Evans, Clark Atlanta

Kellyn Hunter, Spring Hill

Hilani Cantone, Tuskegee

All-SIAC Second Team

Iemyiah Harris, Miles

Dyani Bernstine, Lane

Brittney Bolin, Tuskegee

Marta Duda, Spring Hill

Trinity Jones, Clark Atlanta

All-SIAC Third Team

Keyra Peterson, Albany State

Taylor Christmas, Benedict

Mia Morrel, Edward Waters

Chantoryia Rivers, Lane

Feliah Greer, Miles

All-SIAC Freshman Team

Eboni Clay, Allen

Marley Bell, Fort Valley State

Zhieyah Rolack, Central State

Laurie Severe, Spring Hill

Breana Griffin, Albany State