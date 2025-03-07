2028 Olympic hopeful joins HBCU wrestling staff

BALTIMORE, Md. — Morgan State University’s HBCU wrestling program is bolstering its coaching staff with a familiar face. Head Coach Kenny Monday announced today the appointment of his son, Kennedy Monday, as an assistant coach.

This addition brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the Bears’ program. Kennedy, a decorated wrestler in his own right, is expected to contribute significantly to the team’s training regimen, recruitment efforts, and overall strategic development.

“We’re extremely excited to add Kennedy to our Morgan State wrestling staff as a competition analyst and performance breakdown specialist, said Monday. “He has been instrumental in the team’s preparation as we head into the EIWA conference tournament March 6-7.”

Monday added to Kennedy’s accolades that extend beyond collegiate wrestling. “Kennedy is also competing on the USAW Senior Level Circuit, an Olympic hopeful training for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

This pursuit of Olympic glory adds another layer to Kennedy’s already impressive athletic profile. The Monday father-son duo are poised to work together to elevate the Morgan State wrestling program to new heights as they prepare to make noise in this weekend’s EIWA Tournament. This isn’t simply a coaching partnership; it’s a legacy in the making.

